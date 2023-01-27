Reliance Jio Launches 5G Services in 6 NE States

Reliance Jio on Friday announced the launch of the 5G services across six states of the Northeast circle by connecting seven cities, namely, Shillong, Imphal, Aizawl, Agartala, Itanagar, Kohima and Dimapur with its True 5G network.

True 5G is now live in 191 cities across the country, it said.

"By December 2023, Jio True 5G services will be made available in every town and taluka of the Northeastern states," the company said in a statement shared with exchanges on Friday.

Starting tomorrow, the company said Jio users in seven cities across six states of Arunachal Pradesh (Itanagar), Manipur (Imphal), Meghalaya (Shillong), Mizoram (Aizawl), Nagaland (Kohima and Dimapur), and Tripura (Agartala) would be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, by which they can experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps speeds, at no additional cost.

Amongst the numerous benefits of True 5G, healthcare has the potential to save lives in difficult times even in the remotest far-flung areas with its reliable wireless network, Jio said.

The company said in a statement that revolutionary solutions such as Jio Community Clinic medical kit, augmented reality-virtual reality (AR-VR)-based healthcare solutions can enhance quality healthcare in urban India and assist in spreading quality healthcare infrastructure to the remotest areas of the country.

A Jio spokesperson said, "Jio is proud to announce the launch of True 5G services in all the six states of Northeast Circle from today. This advanced technology will bring significant benefits to the people of the Northeast, particularly in the field of healthcare with its reliable wireless network."

Additionally, the network would enhance various sectors such as agriculture, education, e-governance, IT, SME, automation, artificial intelligence, gaming, and many more, the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson said Jio True 5G has already reached 191 cities in less than four months of its beta launch.