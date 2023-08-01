Reliance Launches JioBook: Your Affordable Laptop Companion

Reliance Launches JioBook: Looking for an affordable laptop with impressive features? Look no further! Reliance Retail has unveiled the much-awaited JioBook 4G, a budget-friendly laptop that comes with a SIM card for seamless network connectivity and runs on the user-friendly JioOS operating system. After a year of anticipation, the JioBook is finally available for pre-booking at an enticing price of just ₹16,499. Read on to find out how you can reserve your own unit of this amazing device.