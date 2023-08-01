Reliance Launches JioBook: Your Affordable Laptop Companion

Reliance Launches JioBook: Looking for an affordable laptop with impressive features? Look no further! Reliance Retail has unveiled the much-awaited JioBook 4G, a budget-friendly laptop that comes with a SIM card for seamless network connectivity and runs on the user-friendly JioOS operating system. After a year of anticipation, the JioBook is finally available for pre-booking at an enticing price of just ₹16,499. Read on to find out how you can reserve your own unit of this amazing device.
The JioBook is designed to cater to those seeking a powerful yet cost-effective laptop. Its feature-packed specifications make it an attractive choice for students, professionals, and anyone on a budget. Here are some of the reasons why you should consider getting the JioBook:
Connectivity: Stay connected on the go with 4G LTE and Dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5.0GHz) support, ensuring uninterrupted internet access.
Processor: Powered by the Mediatek MT 8788 Octa Core processor clocked at 2.0 GHz and running on ARM V8-A 64-bit architecture, the JioBook delivers a smooth performance.
Memory: Multitask seamlessly with 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, ensuring lag-free operation.
Storage: With 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 256GB via an SD card, you'll have plenty of space for all your files.
Camera: The 2MP web camera allows you to engage in video calls and conferences with ease.
Display: Enjoy a clear viewing experience on the 29.46 cm (11.6-inch) anti-glare HD display with a resolution of 1366x768 pixels.
Compact and Lightweight: Weighing just 990gms, the JioBook is ultra-portable, making it ideal for travel and on-the-go use.
JioOS and Productivity: Experience the convenience of JioOS with over 75 shortcuts, native apps, extended display support, and touchpad gestures, giving you a PC-like experience.
Battery Life: The JioBook boasts a battery backup of over 8 hours, ensuring you stay productive throughout the day.
Infinity Keyboard and Touchpad: The JioBook features an infinity keyboard and a large touchpad for comfortable typing and navigation.
Pre-ordering the JioBook is a breeze! Just follow these simple steps:
Visit the Official Website: Head to or simply click on the link to access the site.
Select Your Preferred Platform: On the website, you'll find an option to purchase the JioBook. Click on it to be redirected to either Reliance Jio Digital or Amazon, depending on your choice.
Place Your Order: If you choose Reliance Jio Digital, you'll see a "PRE-ORDER NOW" button on the page. Click on it, but before doing so, make sure to check out any relevant offers.
Provide Delivery and Transaction Details: Fill in the required information for delivery and make the payment. The dispatch will begin on August 5, 12:00 am.
Please note that pre-orders may not be available in certain pin codes at the moment.
The JioBook comes pre-integrated with a SIM card. To activate the SIM, you have two options:
Home Activation: Register for a new SIM card on the Jio website or via the MyJio mobile app. A Jio executive will then schedule a home visit to activate the SIM for you.
Jio Store Activation: Alternatively, you can activate the JioBook SIM at various Jio Stores near you. Simply carry your JioBook to the nearest Jio Store for quick activation.
Get ready to experience the power and convenience of the JioBook 4G. Hurry and pre-book your unit today to secure this amazing laptop at an unbeatable price. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a feature-packed laptop that fits your budget perfectly!