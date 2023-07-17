Snapchat Streaks: The Addictive Feature Within Snapchat

Snapchat Streaks: Snapchat has emerged as a prominent presence in the realm of social media, captivating countless users with its distinctive offerings. Among these features, Snapchat Streaks stands out as a compelling and captivating element that keeps users actively involved on the platform. For those who are new to Snapchat or intrigued by this phenomenon, continue reading to explore all the essential details about Snapchat Streaks.

Igniting the Spark: Snapchat Streaks, commonly referred to as Snapstreaks or Streaks, represent the level of interaction between Snapchat users. When you exchange Snaps with someone continuously for three days, a Snapstreak commences. You can easily identify an active Snapstreak by the presence of a fire emoji (🔥) or flame emoji next to the contact's name on the Chat screen.