Tamil Nadu Emerging as India’s Electronics Manufacturing Hub: MeitY Secretary

The electronics industry is set to become the largest manufacturing sector globally and in India, according to the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) Secretary S Krishnan.

Speaking at the inauguration of Zetwerk Electronics’ manufacturing facility in Sriperumbudur on Saturday, Krishnan highlighted Tamil Nadu’s growing role as a frontrunner in global electronics manufacturing.

The event was attended by Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw; Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, Zetwerk CEO Amrit Acharya, and Electronics Business President Josh Foulger.

Krishnan emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s target of achieving USD 500 billion in annual electronics manufacturing, stating that Tamil Nadu's contribution is crucial to meeting this goal. He noted that nearly 20-25% of this target must come from production in the state.

He also pointed out that Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts have the potential to become India’s largest electronics manufacturing clusters. Tamil Nadu has been a major beneficiary of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, with seven out of 27 IT hardware PLI companies based in the state.

Following the event, Vaishnaw visited IIT Madras’ Thaiyur campus to inspect the Hyperloop test facility and interacted with students and faculty.

