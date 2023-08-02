Tech Tips: How to Download Instagram Reels Without Third-Party Apps

Download Instagram Reels Without Third-Party Apps: Instagram Reels have emerged as a popular feature on the widely used social media platform, owned by Meta, enabling users to create, share, and enjoy engaging short video clips. These dynamic and captivating videos cater to a wide range of interests and have become content creators' favored means of expression. While Instagram offers options to save and bookmark Reels within the app, it lacks a built-in feature to download these videos directly to your device. As a result, some users resort to using third-party apps to download Instagram Reels. But this approach poses potential security risks and may lead to unauthorized use of content. In this article, we will guide you through legitimate and secure methods to download Instagram Reels directly from the platform, without relying on any third-party applications. Safeguard your device and enjoy your favorite Reels at your convenience!
Open the Instagram app on your Android mobile phone or iPhone.
Navigate to the Reels video that you want to save to your device.
On the left side of the screen, you'll find a 'share' icon. Tap on this icon.
A share menu will appear, showing various options for sharing the Reels video.
Scroll down the share menu until you find the option labeled 'Add to story.' Tap on it.
After selecting 'Add to Story,' the Reels video will be added to your Instagram Story.
Now, you don't actually have to post the Story; it's just a step to save the Reels. Adjust the reel video to fit the layout of your Story as desired.
Once you have made any adjustments, look for the 'three-dot' button at the top-right corner of the screen and tap on it.
A menu with several options will appear. Locate and select the 'Save' option from the menu.
Congratulations! The Instagram Reels video is now saved on your phone's storage, complete with sound.
To access the saved Reels, simply open your device's photo or gallery app, where you'll find the downloaded video.
If you don't wish to save the Reels video to your phone's storage but want to bookmark it for future reference, you can use Instagram's Bookmark feature.
Open the Instagram app on your mobile phone.
Find and open the Reels video that you want to bookmark for later.
Look for the 'three-dot' icon, which can be located either at the bottom-right or top-right corner of the screen when viewing the Reels video.
Tap on the 'three-dot' icon, and a menu will pop up with various options.
From the menu, select the 'Save' option.
The Reels video will now be bookmarked and added to your Saved collection on Instagram.
To access your saved Reels, go back to your Instagram profile page by tapping on the profile icon at the bottom-right corner of the screen.
Look for the 'hamburger menu' icon, which consists of three horizontal lines, at the top-right corner of the screen. Tap on it.
A menu will appear; select the option that says 'Saved.'
On the Saved page, you'll find all your bookmarked Reels videos. Simply tap on any video to watch it.
By following these simple steps, you can download Instagram Reels without using any third-party apps or compromising your device's security. Whether you choose to save the Reels to your device's storage or bookmark them within Instagram, you can now enjoy your favorite short videos hassle-free. Remember to respect the creators' rights and only download or share Reels videos with proper permission or for personal use. Happy Reel viewing!