No matter how busy humans get in life. There comes a time when they genuinely wish to settle down and have a family. But fertility issues have always existed among a large population, and the modern era has only made it worse from time to time. Stress and lifestyle choices of the 21st century have led to a lot of issues related to fertility, and it causes great distress at times.



Because of thorough and innovative scientific study that spans more than 50 years, Hashem Al-"EctoLife" Ghaili's can produce roughly 30,000 infants per year. It was created by Berlin-based biotechnologist and science communicator Hashem Al-Ghaili. Couples who are unable to conceive children on their own will be able to benefit from this revolutionary facility.



EctoLife is entirely powered by renewable energy. It can even help engineer the quality of the embryo, which means you can choose what qualities you want in the child. The “Elite Package” enables user to choose qualities such as intelligence, height, strength, hair, eye color, etc., and avoid genetic diseases.

Who will benefit from EctoLife?

Women who have had their uterus removed

Countries expereicneing populaion decline

Infertile couples

Challenges Related to EctoLife: Why such technologies are not widely adopted?

Although it has been scientifically proven that a few of these technologies available are fully safe, the ethical constraints keep people from trying them out. Most people are conservative, and they do not see these as taboo-free. Many people are slightly insecure that their friends and family would find out and term their child as "not their own". We can only hope that with time, things will change.