The Best Female Skins in Fortnite: A Collection of Iconic Collaborations

Mighty Thor

Jane Foster, the new worthy wielder of Mjolnir, brings her electrifying presence to Fortnite with the Mighty Thor skin. This highly sought-after outfit, priced at 2,500 V-Bucks, was introduced in Chapter 3 Season 3. The main highlight of this skin is its full charge style, which intensifies with every elimination, visually representing the power of Thor. In addition to the stunning design, Jane's outfit comes with several matching accessories, including the Mighty Thor's Cape Back Bling, Reformed Mjolnir Harvesting Tool, and Mjolnir's Flight Glider. Players who don this skin can truly feel the might of Thor as they dominate the battlefield.

Scarlet Witch

Wanda Maximoff, also known as The Scarlet Witch, makes her presence felt in Fortnite with an outfit that perfectly captures her iconic look. Introduced in Chapter 3 Season 2, this skin can be acquired for 1,500 V-Bucks from the Item Shop. What sets this outfit apart is its exceptional quality, including the meticulously crafted details and the glowing red eyes that are synonymous with Wanda's character in the Marvel films. As players inflict damage, the outfit becomes even more vibrant, visually reflecting the unleashing of Scarlet Witch's formidable powers. The Scarlet Witch set also includes Wanda's Cloak Back Bling, Chaos Hand Axe Harvesting Tool, Psychic Energy Manipulation Emote, and Through the Mirror Dimension Loading Screen, making it a comprehensive package for fans of the character.

Dark Phoenix

Jean Grey, known as the Dark Phoenix, brings her fiery and destructive persona to Fortnite in a stunning comic-accurate outfit. Introduced in Chapter 2 Season 8, this skin can be acquired for 1,500 V-Bucks from the Item Shop. With its intricate details and vibrant colors, the Dark Phoenix outfit stands out as one of the best representations of the character in the Fortnite universe. As part of the Phoenix Force set, this skin comes with a range of complementary items, including the Phoenix Force Back Bling, Wrath of the Phoenix Loading Screen, and Rising Phoenix Emote. Players who choose this skin can embody the raw power and overwhelming presence of the Dark Phoenix, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake.

Gamora

As a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy set, Gamora brings her iconic white space suit from the comics to Fortnite. Introduced in Chapter 2 Season 7, this skin can be acquired for 1,500 V-Bucks from the Item Shop. Gamora's outfit stands out for its unique design, faithfully recreating the attire seen in the comic books. Complementing the skin, the set includes Gamora's Cloak Back Bling, The Godslayer Harvesting Tool, and the Godslayer Glideboard, providing a complete and visually appealing package for fans of the character. With Gamora's skin, players can channel the lethal prowess and intergalactic presence of this beloved Marvel character.

Mystique

Mystique, a deadly assassin and shapeshifter, graces Fortnite with her formidable presence. Introduced in Chapter 2 Season 4 as part of the Battle Pass, Mystique's skin stands out among the Marvel characters in Fortnite. Her unique ability to transform into any character after eliminating them sets her apart as one of the best skins to use. This built-in Emote Shapeshifter adds a layer of strategy and surprise to gameplay, making Mystique an enticing choice for players who enjoy adapting to different situations. With her sleek and versatile appearance, Mystique embodies the essence of a cunning and adaptable fighter, adding depth and excitement to Fortnite matches.

Black Widow (Snow Suit)

Inspired by the Black Widow movie, the Black Widow (Snow Suit) skin in Fortnite captures the essence of Natasha Romanoff's stealth and combat prowess. Introduced in Chapter 2 Season 4 as part of the Black Widow set, this outfit offers players an opportunity to embody the iconic Avenger. The Snow Suit variant of Black Widow's skin replicates her sleek white suit, reflecting the icy environments she operates in. Priced at 1,500 V-Bucks, this skin is an excellent choice for fans of the character. The Black Widow (Snow Suit) set includes the Widow's Light Back Bling, which complements the outfit perfectly. Additionally, players can wield the Widow's Fangs, an electrifying electroshock baton, to dispatch their enemies in style. For those who prefer an elegant descent from the Battle Bus, the Widowmaker Glider is a stylish option that completes the set.

Harley Quinn

Harley Quinn, the beloved anti-heroine from the DC universe, makes a bold and colorful appearance in Fortnite. Introduced in Chapter 2 Season 1 as part of the Gotham City set, this skin captures the essence of Harley's mischievous and playful personality. Priced at 1,500 V-Bucks, this outfit offers two style edits, each showcasing her unique tattoos and adding a touch of class to the overall design. The set also includes the Harley Quinn's Revenge Back Bling, completing the look and providing players with a fashionable and iconic choice.

Wonder Woman

Diana Prince, the Amazonian warrior known as Wonder Woman, arrives in Fortnite with an outfit that exudes strength and grace. Introduced in Chapter 2 Season 7, this skin can be acquired for 1,600 V-Bucks from the Item Shop. One of the standout features of this outfit is the option to choose between two style edits, with and without the iconic armor. The outfit also includes the bracelets of Hephaestus emote and Diana's Mantle Back Bling, which further enhance the immersive experience for players who wish to embody the power and resilience of Wonder Woman.

Rebirth Raven

Rebirth Raven, a captivating character from the Teen Titans franchise, joins the Fortnite roster in Chapter 2 Season 6. Part of the Teen Titan set, this skin was available as a Battle Pass reward. With three selectable style edits, Rebirth Raven offers players the chance to customize their appearance and showcase their affinity for this enigmatic character. The set also includes the Soaring Soul-Self Glider, which mirrors the crow companion from the animated TV series, as well as the Raven's Wrath Loading Screen and Azarath Metrion Zinthos Emote. This comprehensive package ensures that fans of Raven can fully immerse themselves in her dark and mysterious aura.

Catwoman Zero

Catwoman Zero, inspired by the Batman Zero comics, prowls the streets of Fortnite with a sleek and formidable presence. Introduced in Chapter 2 Season 6 as part of the Batman Zero Point set, this skin can be acquired for 1,200 V-Bucks from the Item Shop. The attention to detail in replicating Catwoman's armor from the comics is commendable, making this outfit a favorite among fans. Additionally, the skin comes with Catwoman's Grappling Claw Harvesting Tool, further solidifying the character's identity and providing a unique and stylish option for players.

Hinata Hyuga

Hinata Hyuga, the talented shinobi from the Naruto series, arrives in Fortnite, delighting fans of the beloved anime franchise. Introduced in Chapter 3 Season 3, this skin can be acquired for 1,500 V-Bucks from the Item Shop. Hinata's outfit features two selectable style edits, allowing players to showcase her distinctive Byakugan eye ability. As part of the Naruto set, this skin also comes with the Byakugun Hinata Emoji, adding a touch of Naruto flair to the Fortnite experience. Fans of Naruto and Boruto will undoubtedly appreciate the attention to detail and the opportunity to embody the courageous Hinata Hyuga on the battleground.