The Best Female Skins in Fortnite: A Collection of Iconic Collaborations

Female Skins in Fortnite: Fortnite, the immensely popular battle royale game developed by Epic Games, has captured the hearts of millions of players worldwide. While the gameplay itself is addictive and exhilarating, it's the vast collection of cosmetics and skins that truly sets Fortnite apart. Epic Games has successfully created an ever-evolving universe by collaborating with various popular franchises, bringing beloved characters from Marvel, DC, anime, and gaming legends into the Fortnite realm.
In Fortnite, outfits are a type of cosmetic item that players can purchase from the Item Shop or unlock through the Battle Pass. These outfits, or skins, allow players to personalize their in-game avatar, adding a touch of style and personality to their Fortnite experience. Female skins, in particular, have garnered a significant following due to their fashionable designs and attention to detail.
Not only do these female skins provide an opportunity for players to express their preferences and creativity, but some of them even offer practical advantages. With smaller hitboxes, these skins can potentially increase a player's chances of survival and victory in the fast-paced battles of Fortnite.
In this article, we'll explore the best female skins in Fortnite, encompassing a range of collaborations and introductions from both Battle Passes and the Item Shop. From the mighty heroines of Marvel to the iconic characters of DC, the beloved personalities of anime, and the legendary gaming icons, Fortnite's collection of female skins showcases a diverse and captivating roster that players can embody on their quest for victory.
Bulma, the brilliant scientist from the Dragon Ball series, graces Fortnite with her presence in Chapter 3 Season 3. Priced at 1,200 V-Bucks, this skin offers fans a chance to embody one of the most pivotal characters in the Dragon Ball universe. Known for her immense contributions to the development of Goku and Vegeta's characters, Bulma holds a special place in the hearts of Dragon Ball fans. The inclusion of Bulma's Wink emoji allows players to add a touch of Bulma's iconic charm to their Fortnite interactions. Additionally, Bulma appeared in-game as an NPC located at the Kame House landmark, further emphasizing her significance within the Dragon Ball series.
Jane Foster, the new worthy wielder of Mjolnir, brings her electrifying presence to Fortnite with the Mighty Thor skin. This highly sought-after outfit, priced at 2,500 V-Bucks, was introduced in Chapter 3 Season 3. The main highlight of this skin is its full charge style, which intensifies with every elimination, visually representing the power of Thor. In addition to the stunning design, Jane's outfit comes with several matching accessories, including the Mighty Thor's Cape Back Bling, Reformed Mjolnir Harvesting Tool, and Mjolnir's Flight Glider. Players who don this skin can truly feel the might of Thor as they dominate the battlefield.
Wanda Maximoff, also known as The Scarlet Witch, makes her presence felt in Fortnite with an outfit that perfectly captures her iconic look. Introduced in Chapter 3 Season 2, this skin can be acquired for 1,500 V-Bucks from the Item Shop. What sets this outfit apart is its exceptional quality, including the meticulously crafted details and the glowing red eyes that are synonymous with Wanda's character in the Marvel films. As players inflict damage, the outfit becomes even more vibrant, visually reflecting the unleashing of Scarlet Witch's formidable powers. The Scarlet Witch set also includes Wanda's Cloak Back Bling, Chaos Hand Axe Harvesting Tool, Psychic Energy Manipulation Emote, and Through the Mirror Dimension Loading Screen, making it a comprehensive package for fans of the character.
Jean Grey, known as the Dark Phoenix, brings her fiery and destructive persona to Fortnite in a stunning comic-accurate outfit. Introduced in Chapter 2 Season 8, this skin can be acquired for 1,500 V-Bucks from the Item Shop. With its intricate details and vibrant colors, the Dark Phoenix outfit stands out as one of the best representations of the character in the Fortnite universe. As part of the Phoenix Force set, this skin comes with a range of complementary items, including the Phoenix Force Back Bling, Wrath of the Phoenix Loading Screen, and Rising Phoenix Emote. Players who choose this skin can embody the raw power and overwhelming presence of the Dark Phoenix, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake.
As a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy set, Gamora brings her iconic white space suit from the comics to Fortnite. Introduced in Chapter 2 Season 7, this skin can be acquired for 1,500 V-Bucks from the Item Shop. Gamora's outfit stands out for its unique design, faithfully recreating the attire seen in the comic books. Complementing the skin, the set includes Gamora's Cloak Back Bling, The Godslayer Harvesting Tool, and the Godslayer Glideboard, providing a complete and visually appealing package for fans of the character. With Gamora's skin, players can channel the lethal prowess and intergalactic presence of this beloved Marvel character.
Mystique, a deadly assassin and shapeshifter, graces Fortnite with her formidable presence. Introduced in Chapter 2 Season 4 as part of the Battle Pass, Mystique's skin stands out among the Marvel characters in Fortnite. Her unique ability to transform into any character after eliminating them sets her apart as one of the best skins to use. This built-in Emote Shapeshifter adds a layer of strategy and surprise to gameplay, making Mystique an enticing choice for players who enjoy adapting to different situations. With her sleek and versatile appearance, Mystique embodies the essence of a cunning and adaptable fighter, adding depth and excitement to Fortnite matches.
Inspired by the Black Widow movie, the Black Widow (Snow Suit) skin in Fortnite captures the essence of Natasha Romanoff's stealth and combat prowess. Introduced in Chapter 2 Season 4 as part of the Black Widow set, this outfit offers players an opportunity to embody the iconic Avenger. The Snow Suit variant of Black Widow's skin replicates her sleek white suit, reflecting the icy environments she operates in. Priced at 1,500 V-Bucks, this skin is an excellent choice for fans of the character. The Black Widow (Snow Suit) set includes the Widow's Light Back Bling, which complements the outfit perfectly. Additionally, players can wield the Widow's Fangs, an electrifying electroshock baton, to dispatch their enemies in style. For those who prefer an elegant descent from the Battle Bus, the Widowmaker Glider is a stylish option that completes the set.
Harley Quinn, the beloved anti-heroine from the DC universe, makes a bold and colorful appearance in Fortnite. Introduced in Chapter 2 Season 1 as part of the Gotham City set, this skin captures the essence of Harley's mischievous and playful personality. Priced at 1,500 V-Bucks, this outfit offers two style edits, each showcasing her unique tattoos and adding a touch of class to the overall design. The set also includes the Harley Quinn's Revenge Back Bling, completing the look and providing players with a fashionable and iconic choice.
Diana Prince, the Amazonian warrior known as Wonder Woman, arrives in Fortnite with an outfit that exudes strength and grace. Introduced in Chapter 2 Season 7, this skin can be acquired for 1,600 V-Bucks from the Item Shop. One of the standout features of this outfit is the option to choose between two style edits, with and without the iconic armor. The outfit also includes the bracelets of Hephaestus emote and Diana's Mantle Back Bling, which further enhance the immersive experience for players who wish to embody the power and resilience of Wonder Woman.
Rebirth Raven, a captivating character from the Teen Titans franchise, joins the Fortnite roster in Chapter 2 Season 6. Part of the Teen Titan set, this skin was available as a Battle Pass reward. With three selectable style edits, Rebirth Raven offers players the chance to customize their appearance and showcase their affinity for this enigmatic character. The set also includes the Soaring Soul-Self Glider, which mirrors the crow companion from the animated TV series, as well as the Raven's Wrath Loading Screen and Azarath Metrion Zinthos Emote. This comprehensive package ensures that fans of Raven can fully immerse themselves in her dark and mysterious aura.
Catwoman Zero, inspired by the Batman Zero comics, prowls the streets of Fortnite with a sleek and formidable presence. Introduced in Chapter 2 Season 6 as part of the Batman Zero Point set, this skin can be acquired for 1,200 V-Bucks from the Item Shop. The attention to detail in replicating Catwoman's armor from the comics is commendable, making this outfit a favorite among fans. Additionally, the skin comes with Catwoman's Grappling Claw Harvesting Tool, further solidifying the character's identity and providing a unique and stylish option for players.
Hinata Hyuga, the talented shinobi from the Naruto series, arrives in Fortnite, delighting fans of the beloved anime franchise. Introduced in Chapter 3 Season 3, this skin can be acquired for 1,500 V-Bucks from the Item Shop. Hinata's outfit features two selectable style edits, allowing players to showcase her distinctive Byakugan eye ability. As part of the Naruto set, this skin also comes with the Byakugun Hinata Emoji, adding a touch of Naruto flair to the Fortnite experience. Fans of Naruto and Boruto will undoubtedly appreciate the attention to detail and the opportunity to embody the courageous Hinata Hyuga on the battleground.
Poison Ivy, the eco-terrorist with a connection to nature, spreads her botanical charm in Fortnite as part of the Last Laugh Bundle, introduced in Chapter 2 Season 4. This bundle can be purchased with real money for $29.99 and offers two style edits, both featuring iconic looks from the comics and TV shows. Poison Ivy's inclusion in the game allows players to embrace their love for this iconic character and express their admiration for her role in the DC universe. With the Back Bloom Backpack as part of the set, players can fully embody the essence of Poison Ivy and make a striking impression on the battlefield.
Sakura Haruno, one of the central characters in the Naruto series, joins the Fortnite universe in Chapter 2 Season 8. Priced at 1,500 V-Bucks, this skin allows players to step into Sakura's shoes and showcase her fierce determination. With two selectable style edits, players can embrace Sakura's iconic battle armor as seen in Naruto Shippuden. The outfit also includes the Hidden Leaf Cloak Back Bling, completing the ensemble and further immersing players in the world of Naruto. For fans of Sakura and the Naruto series, this skin is a fantastic addition to their Fortnite collection.
Yuki, an expert hacker and a seemingly innocent character, makes a memorable appearance in Fortnite as part of the //R.E.M.Wakers// set. Introduced in Chapter 2 Season 6, this skin can be acquired for 2,200 V-Bucks from the Item Shop. Yuki's innocent appearance serves as a clever disguise for her true expertise, making her one of the standout original skins in Fortnite. The rare H4CK // P4CK Back Bling, included with this outfit, adds a tech-inspired flair and enhances the overall look. Players who appreciate original designs and enjoy the mystique of a skilled hacker will undoubtedly find Yuki to be a compelling choice.
Ochaco Uraraka, a prominent character from the My Hero Academia series, makes her presence felt in Fortnite. Introduced in Chapter 4 Season 1 as part of the My Hero Academia set, this outfit can be acquired for 1,500 V-Bucks from the Item Shop. Fans of the series will appreciate the accuracy of Ochaco's battle armor, as it faithfully replicates her distinctive look in My Hero Academia. The Uravity Booster Back Bling complements the outfit perfectly, enhancing the overall appearance. Ochaco Uraraka's skin is a must-have for fans of My Hero Academia who wish to bring their favorite character into the Fortnite universe and showcase their love for the popular anime series.
Rey, one of the strongest characters from the new Star Wars movies, makes her mark in Fortnite as part of The New Trilogy set. Introduced in Chapter 2 Season 1, this skin is priced at 1,500 V-Bucks. Rey's outfit captures her resilient and determined nature, offering players the opportunity to embody this iconic character. The Jedi Order Back Bling adds an extra touch of authenticity and completes the look. For fans of the Star Wars franchise, choosing the Rey skin allows them to channel the power of this legendary character and make their mark on the Fortnite battlefield.
Leia Organa, the fearless and iconic rebel warrior, enters the Fortnite universe in Chapter 3 Season 4 as part of the Original Trilogy set. Priced at 1,500 V-Bucks, this skin offers players the chance to embody one of the most influential and beloved characters in the Star Wars saga. With three selectable style edits, including the option to have her headgear on or off, players can customize Leia's appearance to their liking. The versatility of this skin allows players to adapt their look to different playstyles and preferences. Leia Organa's outfit truly captures her spirit as a rebel leader and warrior, and the three selectable style edits add a layer of personalization and immersion for players.
Zorii Bliss, an intriguing character from the new Star Wars trilogy, graces Fortnite as part of The New Trilogy set. Introduced in Chapter 2 Season 1, this skin can be acquired for 1,500 V-Bucks. Zorii's striking all-red jumpsuit, complete with bracers and belt, faithfully replicates her appearance in the movies. The attention to detail in recreating her outfit adds an extra layer of authenticity for fans. As players don the Zorii Bliss skin, they can tap into her mysterious and enigmatic persona, adding a touch of intrigue to their Fortnite matches.
Fennec Shand, a skilled and lethal mercenary from the Star Wars universe, arrives in Fortnite as part of the Book of Boba Fett set. Introduced in Chapter 3 Season 1, this skin can be acquired for 1,500 V-Bucks. Fennec's outfit showcases her distinctive armor, highlighting her status as a formidable fighter. The Mythosaur Signet Back Bling further enhances her appearance and serves as a symbol of her prowess. Fans of the character will appreciate the attention to detail in capturing Fennec's likeness from the TV show. Choosing the Fennec Shand skin allows players to embody this skilled bounty hunter and add a touch of Star Wars flair to their Fortnite adventures.
Chun-Li, the iconic Street Fighter character, makes her way into Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 5. This skin pays homage to the legendary fighting game series and allows players to embody the strength and agility of Chun-Li. Priced at 1,600 V-Bucks, this skin is a must-have for fans of the Street Fighter franchise. With her signature blue qipao dress and buns, Chun-Li's appearance is instantly recognizable. The inclusion of this legendary gaming character adds a nostalgic touch to Fortnite, and players who choose the Chun-Li skin can engage in battles with the grace and ferocity of this fan-favorite fighter.
These diverse and captivating female skins from various universes offer players a chance to showcase their favorite characters and immerse themselves in their unique stories. Whether it's the mighty heroines of Marvel, the iconic characters from DC, the beloved anime personalities, the legendary heroes of Star Wars, or the gaming legends, Fortnite provides a platform for fans to bring their favorite characters to life and create exciting and memorable experiences on the battlefield.