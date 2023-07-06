Threads By Meta: Unraveling the Excitement in the World of Social Media

The excitement of sharing content on a fresh social media timeline is apparent as users flock to the newly launched spinoff based on Instagram namely Threads.
Following a period of turmoil at Twitter, Meta has introduced Threads as a response. Twitter recently implemented tweet viewing restrictions over the weekend, citing concerns about data harvesting by companies involved in developing artificial intelligence models.
In subsequent posts on the platform, Mark Zuckerberg directly acknowledged these challenges. He expressed his belief in the necessity of a public conversations platform with over 1 billion users, mentioning that Twitter had the opportunity to achieve this but fell short. Zuckerberg expressed hope that Meta would succeed in this endeavor.
How does Threads work?
The app function as a text-based conversation platform where users can share real-time updates globally. The app is seamlessly integrated with Instagram, Meta's popular photo and video-sharing network.
The app was launched in 100 countries on Thursday, excluding the European Union, as data-sharing concerns between Threads and Instagram prompted regulatory considerations.
The app is available for download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, disclosed that the rate of user adoption has been incredibly fast. Even though sign-up to the platform is limited to iOS and Android currently, with no web-accessible version yet, the rate of user adoption has been unprecedented.
It has already attained over 15 million users in less than 12 hours since its public launch.
He shared this milestone directly on the app, stating "10 million sign-ups in seven hours." Meta's introduction of Threads coincides with a challenging period for Twitter, the dominant micro-blogging platform, which has been encountering difficulties and controversies since its acquisition by Elon Musk for USD 44 billion in October last year.
It is to be mentioned that both Threads and Twitter are both popular micro blogging platforms. However, there are several notable distinctions between them.
Sign-up requirements: While Twitter only requires an email address or phone number for registration, Thread necessitates an Instagram account.
Accessibility: Twitter offers both app and web browser access, whereas Thread is exclusively available as a mobile app for Android and iOS devices.
Character limits: Thread imposes a 500-character limit on posts, whereas Twitter enforces a 280-character limit for unverified users and grants verified users a 25,000-character limit.
Advertising and subscription services: Unlike Thread, Twitter incorporates advertisements into its platform. Additionally, Twitter provides a subscription service called Twitter Blue, which is not available on Thread.
Trending feature: Twitter showcases popular topics and users both locally and globally through its Trending feature, while Thread does not offer this functionality.
While all the above points are drawn to seek a difference between both of the platforms, it must be noted that Threads is Meta's latest attempt to compete with Twitter in the social media space.
Threads leverage Instagram's existing user base and offers a similar functionality to Twitter, but with a more streamlined and integrated experience.
The platform also aim to capitalize on the dissatisfaction and frustration that some users and creators have with Twitter's management and policies under Elon Musk.
Whether Threads can sustain its initial momentum and challenge Twitter's dominance remains to be seen, but it is clear that Meta is not giving up on its ambition to connect the world through text-based conversations.