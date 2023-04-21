Twitter Begins Removing ‘Legacy’ Verified Blue Tick

Micro-blogging site Twitter removed the legacy verified blue tick from verified accounts on Thursday.

This comes months after the company's CEO Elon Musk announced the date to press users to sign up for Twitter Blue, its paid subscription service.

The only individual Twitter users who have verified blue checkmarks are those paying for Twitter Blue, which costs USD 8/month via the web and USD 11/month through in-app payment on iOS and Android.

Due to the recent development, Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Alia Bhatt are among the big names that have lost their blue ticks.