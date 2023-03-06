Twitter May Soon Extend Tweet Character Limit to 10,000

Twitter owner Elon Musk said that users will be able to post long tweets on the micro-blogging site shortly.

While responding to a user’s query, Musk said that the firm will ‘soon’ extend the number of characters in Twitter to 10,000 characters.

The user, YouTuber @ThePrimeagen asked Musk, “The dev community and I were wondering if you could add code blocks to tweets?”

To which he replied, “As an attachment? How many chars? We are extending longform tweets to 10k soon.”

Although Musk said that the company will extend upto 10,000 characters soon, he didn’t clarify whether the feature will be limited to subscribers of Twitter Blue or non-paid users will also avail it.

Musk didn’t provide a specific timeline as to when this new feature will be offered.

A month ago, Twitter announced extension of long tweets of up to 4,000 characters that was offered to only Blue subscribers in US.