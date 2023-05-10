Twitter to Soon Allow Voice, Video Chats

Adding new features, Twitter Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk announced on Wednesday that the micro-blogging site will soon introduce a voice and video chat facility on its platform in the coming days for better communication among users across the globe.
He made the announcement while revealing that the users can direct message reply to any message in the thread with emojis in the latest version of the application further stating that the DM facility will be in action from May 11.
Taking to twitter, the business tycoon said, “With latest version of app, you can DM reply to any message in the thread (not just most recent) and use any emoji reaction. Release of encrypted DMs V1.0 should happen tomorrow. This will grow in sophistication rapidly. The acid test is that I could not see your DMs even if there was a gun to my head.”
“Coming soon will be voice and video chat from your handle to anyone on this platform, so you can talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them you phone number,” the tweet added.
This comes a day after Twitter announced that it will be removing the accounts with ‘no activity for several years’.
Taking to twitter, he wrote, “We’re purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years, so you will probably see follower count drop.”