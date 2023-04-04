Twitter's Blue Bird Gets Replaced with New Logo

The iconic blue bird logo of Twitter that served as a home button on the web version has been replaced with the ‘doge’ meme of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency.

After Twitter CEO Elon Musk made new update with the logo, he shared a hilarious post from his handle wherein the ‘doge’ meme (which features the face of a Shiba Inu) in the car and telling the police, who was looking at his driving license, that it was an old photo.