Twitter's Blue Bird Gets Replaced with New Logo

The iconic blue bird logo of Twitter that served as a home button on the web version has been replaced with the ‘doge’ meme of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency.
After Twitter CEO Elon Musk made new update with the logo, he shared a hilarious post from his handle wherein the ‘doge’ meme (which features the face of a Shiba Inu) in the car and telling the police, who was looking at his driving license, that it was an old photo.
Twitter users across the globe notice the ‘doge’ meme on the web version of the microblogging site.
It may be mentioned that there is no change on Twitter’s mobile app.
Sharing a screengrab of the March 26, 2022, conversation between Elon Musk and an anonymous account where the latter asked to change the bird logo to ‘doge’, the former today posted with a caption, “As promised”.