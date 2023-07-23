Twitter's Blue Bird May Soon Fly Away; Elon Musk Looking At New Logo

Twitter is likely to bid adieu to its "blue bird" logo with the Elon Musk-led micro-blogging firm set to be available in a new avatar.
Taking to Twitter, Elon Musk wrote, "And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds," prompting speculations over the matter.
Later on, in another post on Twitter, Musk wrote, "If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow."
Several users posted their suggestions for a logo, one being Sawyer Merritt who posted the following:
Apparently, Elon Musk liked it, pinning the post on his profile.
Elon Musk, who took over the reigns of the company after completing the procedures of purchasing the social media giant on October 27, 2022.
Since then, the businessman has brought in a whole host of changes including the much talked about decision to put "blue ticks", a mark of veracity, available for all users in a subscription based model.
So are we looking at another major change on the social media platform? Will this decision be a popular one among the Twitter faithful, for whom the company has been almost synonymous with the blue bird, is a question that remains to be answered.