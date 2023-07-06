What Does A Snapchat Lock Mean? What is the Lock symbol On Some Snapchat Stories?

Snapchat Lock: Are you curious about the meaning of the lock symbol on Snapchat and why it appears on certain Snapchat stories? This article will provide you with a comprehensive explanation of what the lock symbol signifies and its purpose. The lock symbol on Snapchat indicates that a specific story is private. This long-standing feature of the app allows users to share their stories exclusively with a select group of people. By utilizing the lock symbol, Snapchat users can control who can view their stories, thereby maintaining their desired level of privacy.

The introduction of this feature has been highly beneficial for many users, as it enables them to tailor their audience and decide which individuals can access specific stories. This feature bears a similarity to Instagram's "close friends" feature, which allows users to share content with a restricted group of people. Contrary to what one might assume, the presence of a lock symbol does not imply that the story is being hidden from the viewer. Instead, if you come across a lock symbol on a Snapchat story, it signifies that you are among the chosen few granted permission to view that particular story. Therefore, being marked with a lock symbol should make you feel exclusive and privileged rather than excluded.