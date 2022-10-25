WhatsApp Down: Users Unable to Send, Receive Messages

Instant messaging app WhatsApp is reportedly down since 12.30 pm on Tuesday.

Users were not able to send messages to group chats and it is not limited to India but globally.

However, Meta, parent company of WhatsApp and Facebook, is yet to make an official statement regarding the matter.

The app is not only down in smartphones but also in WhatsApp web and WhatsApp desktop apps.

So far, it is not clear till when the app will return to normalcy.

Several users came to check Twitter to check if the instant messaging was down for all users.