WhatsApp Introduces Message Editing Feature | Deets Inside

Mark Zuckerberg the CEO of Meta, made an announcement on Monday regarding a new feature on WhatsApp that will allow users to edit sent messages within a 15-minute timeframe.
WhatsApp stated that the message editing feature provides users with greater control over their chats, enabling them to correct mistakes or add additional context to their messages. To edit a sent message, users can long-press on it and select the "Edit" option from the menu.
The edited messages will be marked with the label "edited" to inform the recipients about the correction without revealing the edit history. WhatsApp emphasized that the end-to-end encryption that protects all personal messages, media, and calls also applies to edited messages.
The new feature is being rolled out globally and will become available to all users in the coming weeks. This announcement follows Zuckerberg's previous unveiling of the "Chat Lock" feature on May 15, which enhances the privacy of users' most confidential conversations. With Chat Lock, users can secure their intimate chats with a password and store them in a separate folder. When a chat is locked, the sender's name and message content remain hidden.
Zuckerberg expressed excitement about the Chat Lock feature, highlighting that it adds an extra layer of security to protect intimate conversations. Locking a chat removes it from the inbox and places it in a dedicated folder that can only be accessed using the device's password or biometric authentication, such as a fingerprint. Furthermore, the contents of locked chats are automatically concealed in notifications.
The new WhatsApp features demonstrate Meta's commitment to providing users with enhanced control over their messaging experience and prioritizing privacy and security. With the ability to edit messages and lock chats, WhatsApp users can now have more flexibility and peace of mind when communicating with others.