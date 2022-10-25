WhatsApp Restored after Almost 2 hours of Outage

WhatsApp is back after almost two hour-long outage. The service went down for users across several parts of the world. The instant messaging website is showed connection/server error.

Users reported that they are not able to make calls or send messages on the Facebook-owned messaging platform. Some users in India also reported trouble while sending images and videos.

As per Downdetector website, which tracks internet outages, users started reporting issues starting at 12.07 pm and they peaked around 12.51 pm.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

The extent of the disruption is not known. However, the outage appeared widespread. In India, the affected cities include Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Lucknow, but users from the US, Germany, South Africa, Bahrain, Bangladesh and several other countries also complained that they are facing issues with the service and that it is not working smoothly.

WhatsApp acknowledged the issue. "We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," a Meta spokesperson said.

It is not clear what caused the disruption. There is no statement on this so far from WhatsApp or parent company Meta (erstwhile Facebook) on this. The app's outage comes during the festive season in India - its biggest market by user count- when people use the platform to send Diwali greetings.

The last longest WhatsApp outage happened on October 5, 2021. Social media giant Facebook and its family of apps WhatsApp and Instagram were inaccessible to billions of users for around six hours.