Wordle #1439 Hints and Answer for Wednesday, May 28, 2025

If you're looking to keep your Wordle streak alive this Wednesday, you're in the right place. Midweek Wordles can be particularly tricky, and Wordle #1439 is no exception. Whether you’re a seasoned solver or new to the game, we've got just the hints — and the answer — to guide you through today’s challenge without giving too much away too soon.

Advertisment

What Is Wordle?

Wordle is a simple but captivating word puzzle that has become part of many people's daily routine. Every day, players have six chances to guess a five-letter mystery word. With each attempt, the game uses color-coded tiles to offer feedback:

Green means the letter is correct and in the right place.

Yellow signals the letter is in the word, but in the wrong position.

Gray shows the letter isn’t in the word at all.

Created in 2021 by Josh Wardle and acquired by The New York Times in 2022, Wordle has since become a global phenomenon, played billions of times each year.

Can You Play More Than Once?

While the standard version of Wordle gives you one puzzle a day, New York Times subscribers get access to an archive of over 1,400 past games. This makes it perfect for both practice and fun beyond the daily limit.

Clues for Wordle #1439 (May 28, 2025)

Stuck on today's word? Here are some handy clues to steer you in the right direction without spoiling the whole experience.

Clue 1: Definition

The word describes something connected to the extreme ends of the Earth — think icy landscapes and freezing temperatures. It's often used in the context of the North or South Pole.

Clue 2: Word Type

Today’s solution is an adjective, often used to describe climate, conditions, or regions.

Clue 3: Letter Structure

Length : 5 letters

Vowels : 2

Consonants : 3

No repeated letters

Clue 4: Starting Letter

The word begins with the letter “P”.

Today's Wordle Answer

Spoiler Alert! If you're still working through your guesses, proceed with caution. If you’re ready to confirm or just want the answer...

The correct solution for Wordle #1439 on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, is:

POLAR

This word fits perfectly with the provided clues. It's a five-letter adjective that refers to anything connected to the North or South Pole and carries no repeated letters. Whether you're thinking about polar bears, polar climates, or opposites, it's a versatile and fitting choice for today's puzzle.

Tips to Improve Your Wordle Game

Here are a few expert strategies to sharpen your Wordle skills:

Start with vowel-heavy words like AUDIO or SLATE.

Avoid guessing plural endings in "S" early on.

Use information from prior guesses efficiently — even incorrect letters narrow the field.

Think about letter positioning — sometimes common letters like “R” or “L” don’t appear where you expect them.

Recent Wordle Answers

Want to check your memory or catch up on missed games? Here’s a quick recap of recent Wordle solutions:

May 27 (Tuesday) – SPORT

May 26 (Monday) – DRONE

May 25 (Sunday) – GRIFT

May 24 (Saturday) – SUEDE

May 23 (Friday) – SHUCK

Whether you're solving on the commute, during your coffee break, or right before bed, Wordle remains a clever, rewarding way to engage your brain each day. And if today’s answer — POLAR — had you feeling a little frosty, don’t worry. There’s always tomorrow's Wordle to warm things back up.

Also Read:

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for May 28th, 2025: Get Free Diamonds, Skins, and More