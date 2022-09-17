YouTube Plans to Place 5 Unskippable Ads Before a Video Starts

YouTube is now planning to place five unskippable ads before a video starts.

The platform is currently testing this feature to make it a reality soon.

At present, YouTube users who are not subscribed to YouTube Premium receives only two unskippable ads before a video starts.

But things will change in the coming days, as users will receive up to five ads at the beginning of the video.

After receiving the tweets on long ads, YouTube tweeted stating that this will not happen with all the videos and that the ads would not be very long. YouTube has confirmed that each ad will be only six seconds long and not more than that. Which means that there will be five ads and an individual will have to wait for approximately 30 seconds to continue watching a video on YouTube.

“This may happen with a certain type of ad format called bumper ads, since they are only up to 6 seconds long. If you’d like, you can send feedback directly from YouTube via the send feedback tool,” YouTube said on Twitter.

Although YouTube claims that the ads shown in such spots will about 6 seconds in length, the reality is, people have recently seen ads that are longer than 10 seconds.