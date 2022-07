Short Tender Notice

Sealed tenders affixing Court fee stamp Rs. 8.25 (Rupees eight and paisa twenty five) only are hereby invited from registered eligible Contractors/ Firms for civil works under "Assam Project on Forest and Biodiversity Conservation Society, Phase-II" –"Building Construction during 2022-23 to be executed under Kamrup West Division, Bamunigaon, Guwahati-781141

