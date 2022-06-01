Assam Tender: Sd/- Executive Engineer, PWRD, Dibrugarh Lahowal, Moran & Tingkhong Territorial Road Division, Dibrugarh

Tender

PRESS NOTICE INVITING TENDER

Executive Engineer PWRD, Dibrugarh, Lahowal,

Moran and Tingkhong Territorial Road Division,

Dibrugarh on behalf of Governor of Assam invites

bids from the approved and eligible contractor

registered with Assam PWD (Roads) for Temporary

Restoration of Roads under SDRF for the year 2020-

21 for 1 (One) No of road work in Dibrugarh District

of Assam amounting to Rs.12.69 Lakhs (Approx.).

Details may be seen at the office of the undersigned

from 06.06.2022 during Office hours.

