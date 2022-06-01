Assam Tender: Sd/- Executive Engineer, PWRD, Dibrugarh Lahowal, Moran & Tingkhong Territorial Road Division, Dibrugarh

PRESS NOTICE INVITING TENDER
Executive Engineer PWRD, Dibrugarh, Lahowal,
Moran and Tingkhong Territorial Road Division,
Dibrugarh on behalf of Governor of Assam invites
bids from the approved and eligible contractor
registered with Assam PWD (Roads) for Temporary
Restoration of Roads under SDRF for the year 2020-
21 for 1 (One) No of road work in Dibrugarh District
of Assam amounting to Rs.12.69 Lakhs (Approx.).
Details may be seen at the office of the undersigned
from 06.06.2022 during Office hours.