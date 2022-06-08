Assam Tender: Director of Training Assam Administrative Staff College Jawaharnagar, Khanapara, Guwahati-22

NOTICE INVITING TENDER
Sealed tenders in 2 bid system (Technical Bid and Financial Bid Separately in sealed
form) affixed with non-refundable court fee stamp of Rs.8.25/- (Rupees Eight and twentyfive
paisa) only are invited from reputed Service Providers with Service Centre at Guwahati
for ‘‘Comprehensive and Preventive’’ Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) of the equipment
as shown in table below by 27th June, 2022 (11:00 AM). The tenders will be opened on the
same day i.e. on 27th June, 2022 (11:30 AM) in the presence of the firms or their authorised
representative. The interested firms may collect the tender document from this office during
the office hours on payment of Rs.500/- (Rupee Five Hundred) only in cash which will be
non-refundable. The last date of issue of tender document 26th June, 2022 up to 5 PM.