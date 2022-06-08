Assam Tender: Director of Training Assam Administrative Staff College Jawaharnagar, Khanapara, Guwahati-22

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

Sealed tenders in 2 bid system (Technical Bid and Financial Bid Separately in sealed

form) affixed with non-refundable court fee stamp of Rs.8.25/- (Rupees Eight and twentyfive

paisa) only are invited from reputed Service Providers with Service Centre at Guwahati

for ‘‘Comprehensive and Preventive’’ Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) of the equipment

as shown in table below by 27th June, 2022 (11:00 AM). The tenders will be opened on the

same day i.e. on 27th June, 2022 (11:30 AM) in the presence of the firms or their authorised

representative. The interested firms may collect the tender document from this office during

the office hours on payment of Rs.500/- (Rupee Five Hundred) only in cash which will be

non-refundable. The last date of issue of tender document 26th June, 2022 up to 5 PM.