Assam Tender: Sd/- Divisional Forest Officer Genetic Cell Division, Assam Basistha, Guwahati-29

TENDER NOTICE

Sealed tender affixing court fee stamps worth Rs.8.25 (Rupees eight and twenty five paisa) only for the following works under APFBC Scheme during 2022-23 of Genetic Cell Division, Assam, Guwahati-29 is hereby invited from the intending Govt. registered contractors/Firms on the basis of terms & conditions laid down in tender document. The tender paper will be issued and received with effect from 14-07-2022 up to 3.00 PM of 12- 08-2022 during all office working days by the office of the undersigned and it will be open at 3.30 PM of the same day, i.e. on 12-08-2022 by the Tender Evaluation Committee