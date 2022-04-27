Assam Tender: ‘‘Construction of Bhattadev University, Bajali, Assam under NIDA

PRESS NOTICE
The Chief Engineer, P.W.D. Building, Assam, Chandmari, Guwahati-3 on behalf of the Governor of Assam, invites fresh bids through Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode-III of contract (Single stage two-part bidding system) for the works detailed in the table below, from APWD registered Class-I(A) contractors having experience in similar nature of work. Details of the bid may be seen at e-procurement website i.e. www.assamtenders.gov.in
The Bid price may vary at the time of detail tendering, for which no claim will be admissible. All terms and conditions will be as per the Bidding Documents. The Press Notice will be a part of the Bidding Documents. The Work will be Allotted only after receiving Government approval.