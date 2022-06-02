Assam Tender: Sd/- Director, Sericulture, Assam, Guwahati-22

Tender

Assam Tender: Construction of Cocoon (Sixty days) Market Shed (Reshom Haat ) at Loharghat of issue of Weekly Market Premise, Amingaon,Kamrup
NOTICE INVITING TENDER

Sealed Tender in prescribed form with validity of 180 days affixing Court Fee stamp of Rs. 8.25

(Rupees Eight and paisa twenty Five) only on the following works are invited from the Registered

Contractor/Firms under APWD(Building) to be received on 21/06/2022 up to 1.00 P.M. and will

be opened on the same date at 21/06/2022 at 1.30 PM in the presence of the Contractor/Firm

or their authorized representative. If the last date of receiving Tender is notified as Govt.

Holiday, the tender will be received in the next working day

