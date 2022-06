Press Notice (Re-Tender)

In cancellation of earlier Press Notice issued vide this office letter No. No.CE/TB-IV/87/2021/4, Dated Guwahati the 28th April 2022, the Chief Engineer, P.W.D. (Buildings), Assam, on behalf of the Governor of Assam invites fresh bids from eligible contractors having experience in similar nature of work, for the following work.

Details of the bid may be seen at e-procurement portal website i.e. www.assamtenders.gov.in.