Assam Tender: Construction of New Medical College at Dhemaji District, Assam

PRESS NOTICE

In cancelation to the Press Notice issued, vide No. CE/TB-III/23/2022/3 dtd. 17-02-2022, the Spl. Chief Engineer, P.W.D. (Health & Education), Assam, on behalf of the Governor of Assam invites online EPC Mode-1 e-tenders in two bid system (Eligibility and Financial) on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Mode-1 basis from eligible firms/contractors of repute for the following work :

Details of the bid may be seen at e-procurement portal website i.e. www.assamtenders.gov.in

(Assam Tender)