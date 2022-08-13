Tender

Assam Tender: Chief Engineer (Technical Cell) Department of Housing and Urban Affairs Assam, Guwahati-03

Assam Tender: Construction of (A) two storied Indoor Stadium complex at Golaghat Sports Complex under GDSA, Golaghat, Assam (B) Re-construction of Golaghat District Library Auditorium with interiors, Furnitures and Finishes, repair of HVAC System, Acoustics under CIDF at Golaghat for the year 2021-22
PRESS NOTICE

The Chief Engineer, H&UA (Technical Cell), Assam on behalf of the Governor of Assam inties proposal from reputed Class-I A Contractor/Farm registered under P.W.D. Assam and having extensive experience in the relevant field

