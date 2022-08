Press Notice Inviting Tender

The Director of A.H. & Veterinary Deptt. Assam, on behalf of the Governor of Assam invites bids for the following works under RIDF-XXVII in two Bid System from the eligible contractors duly registered under Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department, Assam and Dairy Development, Assam with e-Tendering system provider through e-Tendering Portal www.assamtenders.gov.in