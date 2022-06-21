Assam Tender: Sd/- Director of Agriculture Assam, Khanapara, Guwahati-22.

PRESS NOTICE

The Director of Agriculture, Assam, invites fresh bids with Bid Price of Rs. 1,48,90,700.00 (Rupees One Crore Forty Eight Lakh Ninety Thousand Seven Hundred) Only for the work stated in the table below with a validity of 90 (Ninety) days from the date of opening of the bids from registered Contractor/Firm/ Pvt. Limited Co. of Agriculture Department & APWD (Bld). Details of the bids and Detail Notice Inviting Bid vide NIT NO- Agri/Engg/4210/Soil Testing/Renovn./Ph-II/2019-20/241 Dated 09.06.2022 may be seen in the portal assamtenders.gov.in. The Bidders must be registered with the E-tendering system (ETS) of the Govt. of Assam. (Website: http//www.assamtenders.gov.in)