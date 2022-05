Notice Inviting e-Tender

The Superintendent, District Jail, Hailakandi invites e-Tenders in two Bid system (Technical Bid & Financal Bid) affixing Court Fee Stamp of Rs. 8.25 from the Supplier/ Firms/ Dealer for supply of Dietary Articles and No. Dietary Articles (i.e. Group-A, B, C, D & E) requested for District Jail. Hailakandi for the Financial year 2022-23 through the e-Tender portal https://assamtenders.gov.in