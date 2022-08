PRESS NOTICE (RE-TENDER)

In cancellation to the earlier press notice published vide No.CE/BLDG/ARC-II/65/2022/06 dated 10th June, 2022 The Chief Engineer, P.W.D. (Building), Assam, on behalf of the Governor of Assam, re-invites Bids for Technical & Financial offer as per Request for Proposal from qualified and experienced firms (criteria as per in RFP document) for providing ‘‘Project Management Consultancy Services’’