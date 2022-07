PRESS NOTICE INVITING E-TENDER

The Superintending Engineer, P.W.D., Sonitpur & Biswanath Road circle, Tezpur invites Bids on behalf of Governor of Assam from approved & eligible Contractors Class-I (A, B & C) & Class-II of Assam PWD ( Roads) for 02 ( Two) number of schemes under SDRF amounting to Rs. 57.77600 Lakhs (Approx.) in Rangapara LAC in Sonitpur District, Assam

Assam Tender