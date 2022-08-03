Tender

Assam Tender: Director Printing & Stationery, Assam, Guwahati-21.

Assam Tender: Govt. registered firms/contractors for maintenance and cleanliness of Administrative Building of Directorate of Printing & Stationery, Assam
PRESS RELEASE

e-TENDER NOTICE

Director, Printing & Stationery, Assam, invites tender in two bid system (Technical & Financial) from reputed and experienced Govt. registered firms/contractors for maintenance and cleanliness of Administrative Building of Directorate of Printing & Stationery, Assam and its premises by entering into a Rate Contract for 1 (one) year from the date of signing.

The details of the tender can be downloaded from the website https://www.assamtenders.gov.in from 02/08/2022 to 22/08/2022. Bid is to be submitted through online and in no case manual bid shall be entertained.

