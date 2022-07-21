Assam Tender: Sd/- Principal cum-Chief Superintendent Tezpur Medical College & Hospital Tezpur

TENDER NOTICE

Sealed bid (Single envelope system) affixing court fee of Rs. 8.25 (Rupees eight & twenty five paisa) only from the authorized Stockiest/Distributors or authorized Dealers are invited for supply of the Lab Reagents and Consumables to the Pathology department Tezpur Medical College & Hospital, Tezpur. The list of the items along with detailed terms & conditions may be collected on payment of Rs. 1000/- (One Thousand) (Non Refundable) only from the office of the Medical Superintendent, Tezpur Medical College