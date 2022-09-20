Assam Tender: Sd/ Chief Engineer, P.W.D. (Bldg). Assam, Chandmari, Guwahati-3

Press Notice

The Chief Engineer, P.W.D (Bldg.) Assam on behalf of the Governor of Assam invites bids for Bid Price of Rs. 428.15 L (Rupees Four Crore Twenty Eight Lakh and Fifteen Thousand) (approx value) only for the work "Improvement of Reliability of Power Sub-stations and Augmentation of Power Incomer High Tension (HT) Feeder to Janata Bhawan, Assam from APDCL 132/11 KV Grid Substation, Dispur, Guwahati-06" with a validity period of 180 (One hunderd eighty) days from Govt. Registered Electrical Contractor/ Firm having experience in similar nature of work. Details may be seen in the portal assamtenders.gov.in