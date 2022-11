Notice Inviting Tender

Sealed tenders are invited from the interested parties and registered contractors for construction of bellow mentioning works at Baghjan area by affixing Court fee stamp for Rs. 8.25 (Rupees eight and paisa twenty five) only by Office of the Superintendent, Handloom and Textiles, Tinsukia, eligible contractors having experience of construction works of Work Shed.

Assam Tender