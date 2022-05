Notice Inviting Tender

Sealed quotations affixing court fee stamps worth Rs. 8.25 (Rupees eight and paisa twenty five) only are hereby invited from the reputed suppliers/ firms for supply of IT Infrastructure for e-Office Project in Deputy Commissioner's Office, Udalguri. The quotations will be received up to 02:00 PM 13/06/2022 and will be opened at 03:00 PM on the same day.