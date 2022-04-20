Assam Tenders : PWD Tender for Nagaon, Raha, Dhing & Batadrava

Press Notice

The Executive Engineer, PWD, Nagaon, Raha, Dhing & Batadrava territorial Building Division, Nagaon on behalf of Governor of Assam invites item rate bids in two bid system for the following works from APWD registered Class-I (A/B/C) and Class-II contractors (under this Circle) having experience of similar nature of work, Details of the bids may be seen at e-procurement portal website: www.assamtenders.gov.in and also in the office of the undersigned during office hours. The bidders must be enrolled in www.assamtenders.gov.in for participating in the bidding process.

Interested bidder must have to submit one certificate duly signed by the concerned Asstt. Executive Engineer, PWD (Bldg) regarding site visit of the proposed work. All the terms and conditions will be as per the bidding document. The Press notice will be a part of bidding documents. The work will be allotted only after receiving of the Govt. Approval.