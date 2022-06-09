Assam Tender: Sd/ Superintending Engineer P.W.D. Tezpur Building Circle, Tezpur

Press Notice For RE-Tender

The Superintending Engineer, PWD, Tezpur Building Circle, Tezpur on behalf of the Governor of Assam, invites fresh item rate bids in electronic tendering system for the work "Renovation and Modernization of Jyoty Bharati (Poki), Tezpur (Phase-I)" with an approximate Bid Price of Rs. 32,38,843.00 (Rupees Thirty two lakhs thirty eight thousand eight hundred forty three) only with a validity of 180 (one hundred eighty) days from the date of opening of the tender from APWD Building registered contractor of Class-I (A,B & C) category & Class-II category (Registered under Tezpur Building Circle), having upto date registration certificate and requisite experience in similar nature of work. Details of the Bid and Detail Notice Inviting Bid may be seen in the P.W.D. Portal assamtenders.gov.in.