PRESS NOTICE RE-INVITING TENDER

The Chief Engineer, P.W.D (Roads), Assam on behalf of the Governor of Assam re-invites bid from approved and eligible contractors registered with Assam PWD (Roads) for total 2 (two) Nos. of packages for repair / re-construction of Guwahati city roads / drains etc. amounting to Rs. 669.12 Lakh (approximate), under SOPD (G) for the year 2022-23 in East Guwahati LAC in Kamrup (Metropolitan) district of Assam.