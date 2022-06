SHORT NOTICE INVITING TENDER

Tender affixing non-refundable Court fee of Rs.8.25 (Rupees eight & paisa twenty five) only eventually to be drawn up to P.W.D. F-2 from with a validity period of 180 days are invited from the A.P.W.D. Registered Contractor for the following work and will be received by the undersigned up to 2.00 p.m. on 17/06/2022 and will be opened on the same date and place at 2.30 p.m. in presence of intending tenderer or their authorized agent