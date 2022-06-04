Assam Tender: Sd/ Divisional Forest Officer Guwahati Wildlife Division Basistha, Guwahati-29

Tender Notice

Sealed tender affixing court fee stamp worth Rs. 8.25 (Rupees eight & twenty five paisa) only for the following work under APFBC Scheme during 2022-23 of Guwahati Wildlife Division, Basistha, Guwahati-29 is hereby invited from the intending Govt. registered Contractors/ Firms on the basis of terms & Conditions laid down in tender document. The tender paper will be issued and received with effect from 04-06-2022 up to 3.00 pm of 24-06-2022 during all office working days by the office of the undersigned and it will be open at 3.30 p.m. of the same day i.e. of 24-06-2022 by the Tender Evaluation Committee.