PRESS NOTICE

The Managing Director, Housefed, Assam, Guwahati-6 invites Item wise bids in electronic tendering system for the following works under “Assam University, Silchar” from Housefed Empanelled Class-I (A) and (B) contractors as per their eligibility criteria having experience of similar nature of work. Details of the bids may be seen at e-procurement portal website: www.assamtenders.gov.in and also in the office of the undersigned during office hours.