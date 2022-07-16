Assam Tender: Sd/- Superintending Engineer PWD Dibrugarh Road Circle , Dibrugarh

PRESS NOTICE INVITING TENDER

Superintending Engineer P.W.D Dibrugarh Road Circle, Dibrugarh on behalf of Governor of Assam invites bid from the approved and eligible contractors registered with Assam PWD (Electrical) for Widening & Strengthening of Mancota Bamunbari Road (Phase-I) (17.00Km) under CRIF for the year 2020-21, Dibrugarh LAC,(Partial Shifting/Diversion & partial dismantling of 33KV Lepetkota Feeder, 11 KV Mancota Feeder, 11 KV Jokai Feeder, dismantling & Shifting of 100KVA DTR at Khanikor Chariali, dismantling & Shifting of poles at various locations from Mancota Kacharibari to Jokai ullum Gaon CRIF Scheme) (CRIF Package No. DIBRUGARH/CRIF/2020-21/01) amounting to Rs. 88.11 Lakhs (Approx). Details may be seen at website- https://assamtenders.gov.in and also at the office of the undersigned during office hours.