Assam Tender: Superintendent of Police Karbi Anglong District
Assam, Diphu
Assam Tender: Sealed tender affixing non-refundable Court fee stamp of Rs. 8.25 p (Rupees eight and twenty five paisa) only are hereby invited from the registered firms/ suppliers for supply of O.E. articles and Misc.
Assam Tender Pratidin TimeAssam Tender Pratidin Time
Sealed tender affixing non-refundable Court fee stamp of Rs. 8.25 p (Rupees eight and twenty five paisa) only are hereby invited from the registered firms/ suppliers for supply of O.E. articles and Misc.