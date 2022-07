TENDER NOTICE

Sealed tenders affixing court fee stamp of Rs.8.25 (Rupees Eight & Paisa twenty five) only are invited from the Govt. Register Contractor/Authorized dealer/Stockiest for supply of Medicine, Surgical and other consumables for under SCNU and PICU Operational Cost. NHM, Assam Medical College & Hospital, Dibrugarh for a period of 1 (one) year.