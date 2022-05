Tender

Assam Tender: Sealed Quotation affixing Court fee stamp of Rs. 8.25 only are hereby invited from the intending tenderers/ Firms and reputed Suppliers for Supply of Electircals/ Computer/ Stationery / Miscellaneous Articles/ spare Motor Parts and Repairing works (as per list enclosed) to the Office of the Superintendent of Police, Nagaon

Assam Tender: Tender for supply of Electricals/ Computer/ Stationery/ Miscellaneous articles/ Spare Motor Parts and Repairing works for the year 2022-23 in the office of the Supdt. of Police, Nagaon to be put in the (Tender Box) placed in front of Constituting Committee.