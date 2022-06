NOTICE INVITING TENDER (NIT)

Tezpur Medical College & Hospital is a premier institution established in 2013 under the Govt. of Assam. It is a 570 beded hospital and spreaded over an approximate surface area of 1, 48, 923 square metre. Tezpur Medical College caters to the health needs of people located in North Assam and its neighboring districts. Tezpur Medical College consumes electricity and water to sustain the health care facilities.