PRESS NOTICE INVITING TENDER

The Divisional Forest Officer, Chirang Division, Kajalgaon invites bids for 1(one) No. of scheme under Revolving Fund for the year 2022-23 for total contract of Rs. 29,31,400/- (Rupees twenty nine lakh thirty one thousand four hundred) only under Chirang Forest Division, Kajalgaon from the eligible contractors of Class-II & above category of PWD(Buildings), Assam and PWD (Buildings), BTC. The details may be seen at the website http://assamtenters.gov.in

